Corporate Profits Climb to Fresh Highs: ETFs in Focus

U.S. corporate profits continue to surge. Fresh data from the Commerce Department released last week showed total corporate profits reaching an annualized $4.42 trillion in the first quarter of 2026, up from $4.35 trillion in the previous quarter, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

After-tax corporate profits accounted for 12.4% of U.S. GDP, marking the highest level since the second quarter of 2021, when earnings peaked as the economy emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, the same article revealed.

Measured against gross domestic income (GDI), which captures the total income earned by households and businesses, corporate profits represented 12.2% — the strongest level since the early 1950s.

Profit Margins Remain Historically Elevated

The latest figures underscore a long-running shift in the U.S. economy. From 1950 through 2010, corporate profits as a share of GDP generally remained below 10%. Over the past 16 years, however, margins have consistently exceeded that threshold, dipping only briefly during the initial stages of the pandemic.

AI and Efficiency Gains Drive Earnings Growth

Artificial intelligence and related infrastructure investments have emerged as major catalysts for the current profit boom. Massive spending on data centers and computing capacity is creating what Barclays describes as a "structural tailwind" for the broader economy, as mentioned in the above-mentioned article.

Earnings Season Highlights Corporate Strength

The robust profit environment was evident during the latest earnings season. Companies not only comfortably beat consensus estimates but also provided reassuring reads on the economy despite elevated energy costs and other risks, per the Earnings Trends.

Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by 23.7% in the June quarter from the same period last year, on 11.4% higher revenues. Q2 earnings estimates have increased for five of the 16 Zacks sectors since the quarter got underway, which offset negative revisions at the remaining 11 sectors.

Likely U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Could Provide Another Boost

Analysts also see geopolitical factors supporting profitability. A ceasefire between the United States and Iran could lower energy prices, potentially boosting corporate margins. WTI crude ETF United States Oil Fund LP (USO) has already lost about 20% over the past month, amid U.S.-Iran peace talks.

ETFs in Focus

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF EPS

The underlying WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the U.S. stock market. The fund charges 8 bps in fees and yields 1.17% annually.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund EZM

The underlying WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the U.S. stock market. The fund charges 38 bps in fees and yields 1.22% annually.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund EES

The underlying WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. stock market. The fund charges 38 bps in fees and yields 1.16% annually.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.