Corporate Political Spending Disclosures: Not So Immaterial After All?

By Kurt N. Schacht, CFA, J.D. | CFA Institute Head of Policy |Former Chair of the SEC Investor Advisory Committee

Chastened by the storming of our Washington DC political institutions, dozens of public companies and related trade associations have now widely declared they will either pause all campaign contributions from their political action committees (PACs) or suspend donations to members of the Senate and House who voted against certifying the 2020 Electoral College results, in particular those they identify as having contributed to the misinformation and incitement leading to mob actions on January 6, 2021.

Examples are numerous and growing, including Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Marriott International, JPMorgan Chase, AT&T, Amazon, and Goldman Sachs to name a few. Significantly, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business lobby group, announced it will be evaluating Congressional members’ conduct and some members “will have forfeited the support [of the Chamber] – period, full stop.”

What is interesting is that many of these same organizations have been dead set against the full and transparent disclosure of corporate political spending for decades. They have long sought to reject any attempts by Congress, the SEC and their own company shareholders to require more transparency around political spending. If there were ever a circumstance that crystalizes the adage - don’t kill the golden goose - this is it.

The life’s blood of any campaign is financial support and the corporate world has regularly stepped up in huge fashion. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, “the total cost of the 2020 election will nearly reach an unprecedented $14 billion, making it the most expensive election in history and twice as expensive as the previous presidential election cycle [the runner-up].” The patchwork of limited disclosures that do exist shed some light on concerning trends. Corporate PACs, which disclose spending in public reports to the Federal Election Commission, and a range of super PACs and dark money groups that allow companies to funnel money anonymously, hit an all-time high of roughly $3.2 billion in 2020, nearly “double the amount spent” in 2016.

Not surprisingly this is one of the real bipartisan teeter-totters of all time. Politicians of every stripe fall all over themselves to maneuver, pontificate and propose campaign finance reforms of all varieties, without result. For decades different Washington players have both proposed and thwarted every attempt to require public disclosure of corporate political spending. To be fair, there have been some logical arguments against such disclosures over the years. For example, the impact of these contributions overall to an individual company’s financial position is likely immaterial from a financial reporting standpoint.

Moreover, the cyclical nature of political races and candidate support can be very random resulting in highly disparate, almost unusable information for the purpose of financial analysis. Perhaps the biggest objection to disclosure comes from many company CEOs who are convinced such information is for the sole purpose of salacious, political rhetoric or otherwise chills constitutionally protected free speech. That frames the case for disclosing how shareholder resources are used for political spending as simply bad public policy.

But things have changed. Now comes the Capitol siege and suddenly campaign finance disclosures matter, albeit in a roundabout fashion. It is clear even to corporates in this moment that the flow and direction of public company campaign money says a great deal about the principles and values of a company and its leadership.

What remains to be seen is whether the corporations making these moral declarations provide adequate details and see the light going forward. Accordingly, a company should note whether this is a permanent or temporary contribution black-out and whether it includes both direct contributions to the politicians involved and any contributions to political nonprofits.

Whether disclosure of political money flows by the companies continue in the future is a critical concern. The traditional arguments for confidentiality regarding political spending are still with us. But in this one miraculous, terrible moment, can they be tucked away, perhaps for good, to set the stage for full, transparent and permanent disclosures by corporations?

At CFA Institute, we think they should. Further, we should acknowledge that political spending decisions never stop reflecting corporate culture. Even beyond this troubling political moment, these decisions accurately mirror the tone-at-the-top, corporate values, and even the accountability of the Board of Directors. Maybe it’s not so immaterial after all.

