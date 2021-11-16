Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (Symbol: OFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.87, changing hands as low as $27.46 per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.64 per share, with $30.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.52.

