Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that OFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.64, the dividend yield is 3.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFC was $27.64, representing a -9.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.51 and a 27.49% increase over the 52 week low of $21.68.

OFC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). OFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports OFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.92%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ofc Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OFC as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 3.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OFC at 2.29%.

