Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that OFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.73, the dividend yield is 4.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFC was $22.73, representing a -25.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.57 and a 49.24% increase over the 52 week low of $15.23.

OFC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). OFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.99. Zacks Investment Research reports OFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.25%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OFC Dividend History page.

