Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that OFC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFC was $27.28, representing a -4.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.50 and a 41.64% increase over the 52 week low of $19.26.

OFC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). OFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86. Zacks Investment Research reports OFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.13%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.