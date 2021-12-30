Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased OFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that OFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.26, the dividend yield is 3.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFC was $28.26, representing a -7.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.51 and a 14.69% increase over the 52 week low of $24.64.

OFC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). OFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.29. Zacks Investment Research reports OFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.45%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ofc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.