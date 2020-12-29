Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that OFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.25, the dividend yield is 4.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFC was $26.25, representing a -14.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.57 and a 72.36% increase over the 52 week low of $15.23.

OFC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). OFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports OFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.26%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OFC Dividend History page.

