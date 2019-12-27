Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that OFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.24, the dividend yield is 3.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OFC was $29.24, representing a -3.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.28 and a 44.11% increase over the 52 week low of $20.29.

OFC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). OFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports OFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.18%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

