Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.14%, the lowest has been 3.60%, and the highest has been 6.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporate Office Properties Trust. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFC is 0.18%, a decrease of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 136,559K shares. The put/call ratio of OFC is 3.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.69% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corporate Office Properties Trust is 29.24. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.69% from its latest reported closing price of 23.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Corporate Office Properties Trust is 627MM, a decrease of 11.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,920K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,680K shares, representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 65.52% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,302K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,387K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 0.29% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,014K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,099K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 4,748K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,443K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,096K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,586K shares, representing a decrease of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 50.38% over the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ('IT') related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ('Defense/IT Locations'). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ('Regional Office Properties'). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.