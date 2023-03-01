Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust said on February 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $25.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.11%, the lowest has been 3.60%, and the highest has been 6.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.79% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corporate Office Properties Trust is $30.97. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.79% from its latest reported closing price of $25.43.

The projected annual revenue for Corporate Office Properties Trust is $627MM, a decrease of 15.40%. The projected annual EPS is $1.11, a decrease of 28.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporate Office Properties Trust. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFC is 0.20%, an increase of 3.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 137,389K shares. The put/call ratio of OFC is 2.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,680K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,063K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,302K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,387K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 0.29% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,099K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,152K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 4,748K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,443K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,586K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,540K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 33.33% over the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ('IT') related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ('Defense/IT Locations'). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ('Regional Office Properties'). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

