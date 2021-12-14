Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) insiders sold US$1.1m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Trustee, Steven Kesler, sold US$237k worth of shares at a price of US$29.64 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$27.14. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.33k shares worth US$85k. On the other hand they divested 39.80k shares, for US$1.1m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:OFC Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

I will like Corporate Office Properties Trust better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Corporate Office Properties Trust insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Corporate Office Properties Trust Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Corporate Office Properties Trust insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Corporate Office Properties Trust insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Corporate Office Properties Trust is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Of course Corporate Office Properties Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.