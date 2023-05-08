Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Corporate Office Properties in Focus

Corporate Office Properties (OFC) is headquartered in Columbia, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -5.71% since the start of the year. The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.28 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.66%. This compares to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 4.58% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.74%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.14 is up 3.6% from last year. Corporate Office Properties has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 0.20%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Corporate Office Properties's current payout ratio is 48%, meaning it paid out 48% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for OFC for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $2.39 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 1.27%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, OFC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

