Corporate News for May 18, 2020
- Shares of Applied Materials Inc. AMAT tumbled 4.4% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.89, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91.
- Shares of New Relic Inc. NEWR climbed 9.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.
- SSR Mining Inc.'s SSRM shares jumped 13.7% after the company posted first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.31, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27.
- Globant S.A.'s GLOB shares rallied 10.1% after posting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.64, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63.
Click to get this free report
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Globant S.A. (GLOB): Free Stock Analysis Report
New Relic, Inc. (NEWR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.