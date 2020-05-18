Corporate News for May 18, 2020

Shares of Applied Materials Inc. AMAT tumbled 4.4% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.89, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91.

Shares of New Relic Inc. NEWR climbed 9.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.

SSR Mining Inc.'s SSRM shares jumped 13.7% after the company posted first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.31, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27.

Globant S.A.'s GLOB shares rallied 10.1% after posting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.64, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63.

