Corporate News for May 15, 2020

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 71.1% after the DNA technology solutions developer announced that it has received FDA emergency use authorization for its coronavirus diagnostic assay kit.

Shares of Immunic, Inc. IMUX soared 5.9% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company reported it received the first regulatory approval from German Health Authority BfArM to initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of its selective oral DHODH inhibitor, IMU-838, in coronavirus patients.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO rose 4.5% after the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 79 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.7%.

Shares of Virtusa Corporation VRTU lost 20.7% after the company reported fiscal Q4 2020 earnings of $0.41 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59.

