Corporate News for May 15, 2020
- Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 71.1% after the DNA technology solutions developer announced that it has received FDA emergency use authorization for its coronavirus diagnostic assay kit.
- Shares of Immunic, Inc. IMUX soared 5.9% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company reported it received the first regulatory approval from German Health Authority BfArM to initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial of its selective oral DHODH inhibitor, IMU-838, in coronavirus patients.
- Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO rose 4.5% after the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 79 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.7%.
- Shares of Virtusa Corporation VRTU lost 20.7% after the company reported fiscal Q4 2020 earnings of $0.41 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59.
Click to get this free report
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Applied DNA Sciences Inc (APDN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Immunic, Inc. (IMUX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.