Corporate News for Dec 18, 2019
- Shares of Tallgrass Energy, LP TGE added 21.1% after the company announced that Blackstone Infrastructure Partners will acquire it for $22.45 per share.
- Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR gained 8.8% after the company reported fiscal Q2 2020 earnings of $0.69 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share.
- Shares of The Unilever Group UL declined 9.1% after the company said sales gains will be slightly below expectations for 2019.
- Shares of Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS lost 0.5% after the company filed for $250 million mixed shelf offering.
Click to get this free report
Unilever PLC (UL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tallgrass Energy GP, LP (TGE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.