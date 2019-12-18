Markets

Corporate News for Dec 18, 2019

  • Shares of Tallgrass Energy, LP TGE added 21.1% after the company announced that Blackstone Infrastructure Partners will acquire it for $22.45 per share.
  • Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR gained 8.8% after the company reported fiscal Q2 2020 earnings of $0.69 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share.
  • Shares of The Unilever Group UL declined 9.1% after the company said sales gains will be slightly below expectations for 2019.
  • Shares of Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS lost 0.5% after the company filed for $250 million mixed shelf offering.

