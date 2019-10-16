Corporate-Jet Ownership Flies Mostly Under Shareholders' Radar

Many S&P 500 companies still use private jets—eschewing commercial travel for top executives—but finding out which ones do so is surprisingly hard.

One that was brought into public view this week is Emerson Electric (ticker: EMR). Activist investment fund D.E. Shaw has taken issue with Emerson’s fleet of corporate jets.

“Unlike nearly any other company in the S&P 500, Emerson maintains an internal “aviation department” that manages a fleet of eight corporate jets and a helicopter, at great expense to shareholders,” reads a letter Shaw sent to Emerson’s board of directors, which was publicly disclosed Tuesday. “It shouldn’t take a team of high-priced consultants to understand that operating a fleet of eight private jets isn’t efficient or optimal.”

Corporate jets are a symbol of management excess and company fleets aren’t prominently displayed in annual reports. The best way Barron’s found to identify private-jet use was to check environmental filings, which often detail carbon emissions from owned planes.

Overall, we found evidence of 30 S&P companies that either own jets, participate in fractional jet ownership, or had access to private planes in the recent past. Aerospace & defense companies were excluded from the search. Those companies make the jets.

Curiously, the searches didn’t yield any present or historical hits for General Motors (GM), General Electric (GE), or even for Emerson Electric.

Emerson said in an email: “Emerson is a global organization with a hands-on management team that frequently visits employees, customers, local government, and other global stakeholders for work purposes. That said, as Emerson previously announced, the Company’s comprehensive review includes a thorough analysis of its cost base, and our travel costs, including aviation, will be part of its broader review.”

Famously, GM executives were excoriated by Congress for flying on private jets to ask for bailout funds in 2009, during the financial crisis. And The Wall Street Journal reported in 2017 on former General Electric CEO Jeffery Immelt’s practice of traveling with two jets.

GM didn’t immediately return a request for comment about plane ownership.

GE has sold its corporate fleet. Don’t forget, GE is also an aerospace supplier, making engines and components for commercial and defense applications. The company may have some aviation assets for corporate use. Honeywell (HON) is another aerospace supplier that owns test planes and has access to corporate jets.

Companies might me more likely to disclose when planes are disposed of. Ralph Lauren (RL) said it completed the sale of a corporate jet in the first quarter of 2019. Clorox (CLX) sold its jet in 2015.

Of course, corporate jet ownership isn’t at the heart of what Shaw is complaining about. It is a metaphor for costs. The hedge fund is advocating for cost-cutting, better governance as well as a breakup. Shaw wants to see at least two companies emerge from today’s Emerson, one selling automation solutions and one selling climate and consumer technologies.

Emerson addressed some of D.E. Shaw’s issues in a news release, but didn’t mention jets. “Emerson was one of the first industrial companies to address concerning trends in the macroeconomic environment, and we’ve announced increased restructuring actions since May to proactively manage our cost structure,” CEO David Farr said in the release.

Emerson stock rose 0.8% to $67.73 Tuesday, roughly in line with the change in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

