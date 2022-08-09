Corporate Governance Best Practices in Financial Crime Management for Community Banks

An estimated $800 billion to $2 trillion is laundered globally each year, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. As financial crime becomes increasingly sophisticated, having robust practices from top to bottom is essential for banks of all sizes. Risk and governance leaders, including Nasdaq’s Global Head of Board Advisory Byron Loflin, recently discussed financial crime management for community banks.

When it comes to effective corporate governance, Loflin explained how boards need to be engaged and active around financial crime management. Key tools like board portal software, board evaluations and directors’ and officers’ compliance questionnaires help ensure a financial institution is maximizing risk mitigation from the board level down throughout an organization.

The following is a summary of the best practices for governance leaders that may help reduce financial crime risk.

Long-term Strategy

Effective boards understand that a long-term strategy includes a proactive view on sector competition and disruption. Commitment to long-term strategy is typically characterized by a board’s ability to spend less time on required compliance and more time on addressing core corporate governance areas that reduce risk while increasing collaboration. Board portal software, like Nasdaq Boardvantage®, facilitates effectiveness through digitized collaboration and improved decision-making workflows for boards, while also saving them time to focus on other corporate governance responsibilities.

Succession Planning

Human development and talent management are the centerpiece of good corporate governance today, according to Loflin. This includes bringing on a CEO who is dedicated to making their company a great place to work. In terms of financial crime management, this also involves integrating Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) into all areas of strategy. Approaching succession as a part of ERM integrates a framework of hazard mitigation and opportunity identification in the company’s operations, finances and objectives.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Practices

With the mounting demand for effective ESG initiatives by investors, it is important for companies to form a practical approach that meets different stakeholders’ needs. One of the ways boards can effectively analyze and report on ESG matters is with an all-in-one reporting software like Nasdaq OneReport.

Disclosure and Transparency

Now more than ever, boards are expected to be more transparent to all stakeholders about mitigating financial crime, according to Loflin. Therefore, boards should adopt necessary disclosure and transparency guidelines for both directors and employees. In addition, it is important for boards to emphasize a sense of openness and commitment to excellence when dealing with financial crime risk management.

Board Agility

Peter Drucker, an educator, consultant and author who influenced the practical foundations of modern businesses, emphasized that what’s measured improves. Therefore, board members and boards can maintain and augment their financial crime risk management with regular education and assessment. Tabletop exercises that engage board agility are great ways for companies to see where they succeed and where they need improvement, according to Loflin. Plus, a board evaluation is an excellent tool for measuring board effectiveness, while also identifying skill gaps and corporate governance opportunities. Nasdaq’s Board Advisory team partners with boards on their excellence journeys, using evaluations as a strategic catalyst that helps a board confidently lead its company into the future.

For companies—and boards—looking to improve their corporate governance practices and help reduce financial crime risk, Nasdaq offers a suite of corporate governance solutions and other anti-financial crime services that community banks can utilize and explore in their efforts to keep their customers and their infrastructure safe and ethical.