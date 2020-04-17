Corporate credit soars on Fed buying plans

By David Bell

NEW YORK, April 17 (IFR) - The US Federal Reserve's announcement that it would expand its corporate bond-buying programme gave US corporate credit markets a huge lift last week, sending fallen angel bonds soaring in the secondary market and opening the primary market to issuers in a raft of badly hit sectors.

The April 9 announcement extended the Fed's primary and secondary corporate bond-buying programme to include bonds issued by companies that carry at least BB–/Ba3 ratings but were rated at least BBB–/Baa3 as of March 22 – aka fallen angels.

The Fed also announced it would include high-yield exchange-traded funds in its secondary market purchases.

But most importantly, the Fed said it could further expand the criteria in the future, giving markets confidence that it would do whatever it takes to ensure stability.

"Even if the eligibility list is not as long as you think it is, there's nothing to say the Fed won't go further in order to reassure the market – and investors are more excited about that than the underlying details," said an investor.

All together, these "unprecedented actions" by the Fed, Treasury and Congress in recent weeks "have injected some welcome confidence back into credit markets", wrote Bill Zox and John McClain, CIO and fixed-income portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management, in a note to clients.

FALLEN ANGELS

The expansion of the programme to include recently downgraded investment-grade names soothed a major fear of corporate bond investors: that a deluge of fallen angels would swamp the US$1.3trn junk bond market and lead to fire sales that would destabilise credit markets.

Estimates on the potential severity of the fallen angel risk vary, but UBS researchers said on Wednesday their base case was for bonds with a face value of US$145bn to be downgraded below investment grade, but that could increase to US$350bn–$475bn in a severe scenario.

The prospect of the Fed stepping in to help mop that up provided an immediate boost for Ford bonds in particular, sending them over 20 price points higher over the week.

The carmaker became the largest fallen angel to date when it was downgraded to junk in late March, taking around US$36bn of debt into high-yield territory.

SUPPLY SPREE

Average high-yield spreads snapped back on the day of the announcement, tightening 85bp to 796bp over Treasuries – having been at a seven-year high of 1,087bp on March 23.

Investors poured a record US$7.663bn into high-yield funds during the Lipper reporting week through Wednesday.

Bankers were quick to capitalise on the shift in sentiment, bringing five high-yield deals on Monday totalling US$1.85bn (from Burlington Coat Factory, Cinemark, Ferrellgas, Sabre and TransDigm).

And the pace was kept up throughout the week with offerings from companies like Levi Strauss, Spirit Aerosystems, Six Flags and Hilton showing that practically all sectors – outside of most oil and gas names - could access the market to fund their cash needs as revenue all but dries up for some.

In all, 14 issuers raised a combined US$7.25bn during the week – taking April issuance to US$12.425bn, well above the US$4.225bn seen during the whole of March.

"There are very few sectors that haven't been tested and received a successful outcome in this market and that's been most impressive," said one syndicate banker.

"What I'm most surprised at is how quickly we've come down the rating stack and into sectors I would have anticipated being shut out of the market for quite a while."

DEFAULT RISKS

This optimistic sentiment in the bond market flies in the face of US jobless claims touching around 22 million in the past month and forecasts of rising corporate defaults and bankruptcies.

"While we have not yet seen a spike in defaults, as the pandemic worsens causing rising unemployment, major market dislocations and recessions in economies around the globe, we forecast the US [high-yield] default rate could climb to 14.4% in a year from now," said Moody’s in a report on Tuesday.

The ratings agency pointed out that the number of companies rated B3 negative or lower had reached an all-time high of 311, surpassing the 291 figure reached during the 2009 credit crisis.

The share of companies carrying B3 ratings is also much higher than in 2009, suggesting default activity will be worse than the previous financial crisis.

Some investors feel that these credit risks are being overlooked because of the Fed's actions.

"We were confident the Fed would step in, which they did. But we were very surprised at the speed at which spreads have compressed. My gut feeling is that it's a little too far too fast," said Daniel Ades, founder and managing partner at Kawa Capital Management. "We are reducing exposure across the board, pretty dramatically."

Other investors were keen to point out that an economic slowdown and poor management decisions will still affect corporate credit as companies deal with the impact of the virus shutdown.

"It is like 2008," said Lale Topcuoglu, senior fund manager at J.O. Hambro Capital Management.

"The Fed made sure the plumbing worked, but people still had to price in recession and credit risk, and you had to go through the economic slowdown. It is going to be worse in this case – and nobody knows how much worse it is going to be."

Additional reporting by Eleanor Duncan and William Hoffman

(This story will appear in the April 18 issue of IFR Magazine.)

