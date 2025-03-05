Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights

When someone mentions a “must-attend” business trip, it’s worth wondering: is it all about the boardroom, or is there more to the story?

We asked 3,102 executives to name the cities they’re drawn to for work, and the results hint at a trend - many of these places offer far more than just conference calls.

From sun-soaked coastlines to mountain retreats, here’s what stands out from the top 145 destinations where business seems to mingle with pleasure.

Key Findings

Hawaii’s Allure

With Honolulu at #1 and Kapolei at #29, it’s clear Hawaii holds a special appeal.

Executives might arrive for meetings tied to tourism or government, but the proximity to beaches and warm weather likely encourages them to extend their stays.

Florida’s Strong Showing

With Orlando (#2), Tampa (#7), and Miami (#15) included, it is clear that Florida has a unique pull.

Known for industries like tourism and finance, these cities also offer vibrant evenings out - perhaps a key factor in their popularity among executives.

Texas Stands Tall

Dallas (#3), Austin (#6), and Houston (#14) put Texas firmly on the map.

While tech, energy, and real estate draw professionals in, the local culture - think live music and dining - might be what keeps them around after hours.

Nevada’s Predictable Draw

Las Vegas (#4), Reno (#11), and Henderson (#52) aren’t surprising entries.

Conventions and hospitality bring the crowds, but the entertainment options - casinos, shows, and nightlife - seem tailor-made to blur the line between work and leisure.

West Coast Favorites

San Diego (#9), San Francisco (#10), and Los Angeles (#20) highlight a coastal trend.

These hubs of tech and innovation double as scenic escapes, making them ideal for business trips that feel a little less like work.

Mountain Retreats Rise Up

Aspen (#27), Jackson Hole (#36), and Big Sky (#47) aren’t typical corporate centers.

Their inclusion suggests executives are opting for destinations where meetings can pair with outdoor pursuits or a relaxed atmosphere.

Southern Standouts

Charleston, SC (#22), Savannah (#26), and New Orleans (#17) bring a mix of history and nightlife to the table.

These cities offer a slower pace by day and a lively scene after dark, appealing to those blending work with exploration.

Unexpected Contenders

Knoxville (#25), Boise (#138), and Bend (#100) aren’t the usual business heavyweights.

Their growing reputations for local culture - craft beer, outdoor activities - could explain why they’re catching executives’ attention.

Northern Outliers

Anchorage (#48), Fairbanks (#56), and Juneau (#58) from Alaska are intriguing additions.

Business tied to resources or tourism might get people there, but the rugged beauty and unique settings likely add an extra draw.

Final Thoughts

Looking at this list, it’s obvious business travel isn’t just about closing the next deal anymore - it’s a chance to soak in a new place, recharge, or build relationships somewhere inspiring, usually with the company picking up the tab.

From Vegas’s dazzling strip to Aspen’s quiet slopes, these destinations signal something bigger than a packed itinerary.

Over the last couple of decades, we’ve watched the old-school image of suits and briefcases fade.

People work from home now, hammering out emails in sweatpants or sealing deals over a quick Teams call. Ties? Optional. Office cubicles? Increasingly relics.

Jetting off to a lively hotspot might actually be more productive than ever. There’s something about a rooftop bar or a late-night chat over cocktails that loosens people up, sparks ideas, and gets handshakes happening.

It’s not just a perk - it’s part of how business gets done these days, blending work and life into one messy, effective package.

