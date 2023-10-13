Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF ( BSCN ) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 2.1% from its 52-week low price of $20.84/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

BSCN in Focus

The underlying Nasdaq Bulletshares USD Corporate Bond 2023 Index represents the performance of a held-to-maturity portfolio of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The product charges 10 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

This short-term bond ETF charges 10 bps in fees buy yields 2.90% annually. Amid rising rate environment, this short-term bond ETF has lower default risks as well as interest rate risks.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, BSCN might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 1.80, which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.