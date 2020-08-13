Corporate America worries WeChat ban could be bad for business- WSJ

Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. companies whose fortunes are linked to China are pushing back against the Trump administration's plans to restrict business transactions involving Tencent Holdings Ltd's 0700.HK WeChat app, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

More than a dozen major U.S. companies raised concerns in a call with White House officials on Tuesday about the broad scope and impact of Trump's executive order targeting WeChat, set to take effect late next month, the report added.

The companies said action against the app could undermine their competitiveness in the world's second-biggest economy, according to the report.

Apple Inc AAPL.O, Ford Motor Co F.N, Walmart Inc WMT.N and Walt Disney Co DIS.N were among those participating in the call, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the situation. (https://on.wsj.com/2E2BCM4)

Other participants in the call included Procter & Gamble Co PG.N, Intel Corp INTC.O, MetLife Inc MET.N, Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N, Merck & Co Inc MRK.N and Cargill Inc.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

