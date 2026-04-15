Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (VTMX) Price Target Increased by 11.68% to 40.68

The average one-year price target for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:VTMX) has been revised to $40.68 / share. This is an increase of 11.68% from the prior estimate of $36.43 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.07 to a high of $48.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.67% from the latest reported closing price of $35.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTMX is 0.05%, an increase of 61.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.55% to 6,550K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,930K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTMX by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Carmignac Gestion holds 796K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTMX by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 301K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTMX by 36.09% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 283K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing an increase of 47.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTMX by 110.86% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 211K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares , representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTMX by 3.40% over the last quarter.

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