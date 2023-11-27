Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Sab - ADR (VTMX) Price Target Increased by 19.75% to 38.87

The average one-year price target for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Sab - ADR (NYSE:VTMX) has been revised to 38.87 / share. This is an increase of 19.75% from the prior estimate of 32.46 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.95 to a high of 40.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.51% from the latest reported closing price of 37.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Sab - ADR. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 89.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTMX is 0.24%, a decrease of 36.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.19% to 11,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carmignac Gestion holds 779K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 664K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTMX by 31.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 617K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTMX by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Waterfront Capital Partners holds 509K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing an increase of 32.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTMX by 77.44% over the last quarter.

FHKFX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund holds 503K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.