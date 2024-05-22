News & Insights

Corporacion America Airports’ Soaring Q1 2024 Performance

May 22, 2024 — 05:02 pm EDT

Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) has released an update.

Corporacion America Airports SA reported a robust first quarter in 2024, with a 2.6% increase in passenger traffic and a significant 12.4% rise in consolidated revenues excluding IFRIC12. Adjusted EBITDA saw a notable improvement, jumping 16.4% to $163.2 million, reflecting a strong operational performance and efficient execution. The company’s growth was attributed to positive travel demand and strategic expansions, with notable achievements in Uruguay and Peru.

