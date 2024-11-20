Corporación América Airports Sees Mixed Financial Results

Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) has released an update.
Corporación América Airports S.A. reported a mixed financial performance for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024. The company achieved a revenue of $1.37 billion, up from $1.27 billion in 2023, but faced a decline in gross profit and operating income compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, earnings per share saw a significant boost to $1.52 from $0.92, indicating a positive outlook for shareholders.
