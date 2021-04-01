Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) defied analyst predictions to release its yearly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Revenues of US$905m beat estimates by a substantial 54% margin. Unfortunately, Corporación América Airports also reported a statutory loss of US$1.58 per share, which at least was smaller than the analyst expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimate to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CAAP Earnings and Revenue Growth April 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the single analyst covering Corporación América Airports, is for revenues of US$861.5m in 2021, which would reflect a noticeable 4.8% reduction in Corporación América Airports' sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 74% to US$0.41. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$861.5m and losses of US$0.59 per share in 2021. Although the revenue estimate has not really changed Corporación América Airports'future looks a little different to the past, with a very promising decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The average price target rose 93% to US$5.30, with the analyst signalling that the forecast reduction in losses would be a positive for the stock's valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 1.7% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 4.8% decline in revenue until the end of 2021. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 17% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Corporación América Airports is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analyst made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, the analyst also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Corporación América Airports' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analyst believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Corporación América Airports. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Corporación América Airports going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Corporación América Airports that we have uncovered.

