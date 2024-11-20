News & Insights

Corporación América Airports: Revenue Decline and Strategic Growth

November 20, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) has released an update.

Corporación América Airports reported a 4.2% drop in third-quarter revenue, primarily due to challenges in Argentina, but highlighted a robust cash position of $511 million. Despite a decline in passenger traffic and adjusted EBITDA, the company remains optimistic, citing strong growth in Uruguay, Brazil, and Italy and a strategic focus on expanding infrastructure. The recent approval of increased passenger fees in Argentina is expected to bolster future revenues.

