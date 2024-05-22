Corporacion America Airports Reports Strong Q1 Growth

Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) has released an update.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. has reported a significant increase in income for the first quarter of 2024, with revenues rising to $433,047 thousand from $382,058 thousand in the same period the previous year. The company also saw a substantial jump in total comprehensive income for the period, reaching $436,606 thousand, compared to $41,321 thousand in 2023. These financial highlights reflect a strong start to the year for the airport operator.

