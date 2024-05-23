News & Insights

Stocks

Corporación América Airports Concludes Successful AGM

May 23, 2024 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) has released an update.

Corporación América Airports S.A. successfully held its annual general meeting, where shareholders approved the financial statements for 2023 and agreed on profit allocation, including a legal reserve fund contribution and a set-off of previous losses. Additionally, the Board members received discharge for their 2023 mandate, and PricewaterhouseCoopers was reappointed as the independent auditor for the 2024 financial year.

For further insights into CAAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.