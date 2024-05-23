Corporación América Airports Concludes Successful AGM

Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) has released an update.

Corporación América Airports S.A. successfully held its annual general meeting, where shareholders approved the financial statements for 2023 and agreed on profit allocation, including a legal reserve fund contribution and a set-off of previous losses. Additionally, the Board members received discharge for their 2023 mandate, and PricewaterhouseCoopers was reappointed as the independent auditor for the 2024 financial year.

