Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Surges: Stock Moves 6.6% Higher

Corporacion America Airports S.A. CAAP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $1.83 – $2.28 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen no estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Corporacion America Airports currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

