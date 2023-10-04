Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Price Target Increased by 19.33% to 17.53

The average one-year price target for Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) has been revised to 17.53 / share. This is an increase of 19.33% from the prior estimate of 14.69 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.90 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.00% from the latest reported closing price of 13.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporacion America Airports. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAAP is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 21,811K shares. The put/call ratio of CAAP is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 8,732K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,575K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,342K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,315K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 271.44% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 965K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 143.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 725K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 710.18% over the last quarter.

RWC Asset Management LLP holds 615K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corporacion America Airports Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airport sin 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2million passengers.

