Corporación América Airports (CAAP) Price Target Increased by 10.09% to 29.50

The average one-year price target for Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) has been revised to $29.50 / share. This is an increase of 10.09% from the prior estimate of $26.79 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.04 to a high of $36.22 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.02% from the latest reported closing price of $29.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporación América Airports. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAAP is 0.31%, an increase of 19.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 26,030K shares. The put/call ratio of CAAP is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 13,430K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,343K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,242K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 15.56% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 954K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares , representing an increase of 17.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 9.26% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 841K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 829K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 19.94% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.