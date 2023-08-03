Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Price Target Decreased by 13.30% to 8.98

The average one-year price target for Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) has been revised to 8.98 / share. This is an decrease of 13.30% from the prior estimate of 10.35 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.89 to a high of 9.24 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.48% from the latest reported closing price of 14.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporacion America Airports. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 14.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAAP is 0.31%, an increase of 156.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.16% to 22,193K shares. The put/call ratio of CAAP is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 8,732K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,575K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,315K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,238K shares, representing a decrease of 39.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 908K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 723K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 86.47% over the last quarter.

RWC Asset Management LLP holds 615K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing a decrease of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 100,074.84% over the last quarter.

Corporacion America Airports Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airport sin 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2million passengers.

