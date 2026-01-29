Is Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 115 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corporacion America Airports S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAAP's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CAAP has returned about 12% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 4.1% on average. This means that Corporacion America Airports S.A. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Freightcar America (RAIL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.3%.

For Freightcar America, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Corporacion America Airports S.A. belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.1% so far this year, so CAAP is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Freightcar America belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #24. The industry has moved +18.3% year to date.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. and Freightcar America could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

