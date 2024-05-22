Corplay (CPAY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Corplay Inc (Symbol: CPAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $272.52, changing hands as low as $272.33 per share. Corplay Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPAY's low point in its 52 week range is $220.39 per share, with $319.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $273.73. The CPAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

