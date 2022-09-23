CorpHousing Group Announces 15-year Master Lease Agreement For The Tuscany Hotel, New York City

(RTTNews) - CorpHousing Group Inc. (CHG) has acquired long-term rights to The Tuscany Hotel in New York City via a 15-year Master Lease Agreement. The company said the addition of The Tuscany brings to nine the total number of hotels in its portfolio. CorpHousing plans to begin operating The Tuscany during fourth quarter 2022 and will market the property under its LuxUrban brand.

Brian Ferdinand, Chairman and CEO of CorpHousing Group, said, "The Tuscany has earned a reputation as a New York luxury destination, and we are proud and excited to add this property to our growing portfolio."

