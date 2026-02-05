Corpay's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Corpay, Inc. CPAY reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2025 results.

CPAY’s earnings per share of $6.04 beat the consensus mark by 1.5% and rose 12.7% year over year. Total revenues of $1.2 billion marginally exceeded the consensus mark and increased 20.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s shares have declined 22.9% over the past year compared with the 20% decline of the industry.

Segmental Results

Vehicle payments’ revenues of $572.9 million increased 9.5% from the year-ago quarter and beat the consensus estimate of $550.3 million. CPAY witnessed strong sales in the United States, Europe and Brazil, which drove sales growth in this segment.

Revenues from corporate payments totaled $480.8 million, up 38.9% year over year, surpassing the consensus estimate of $475.8 million. Strength in the payables business, fueled by the recent Alpha Group integration efforts and strategic investment in Avid Exchange during the quarter, drove this segment’s performance.

Lodging payments posted revenues of $113 million, which declined 6.9% from the year-ago quarter. The reported figure missed our projection of $119.8 million.

CPAY’s Margins

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.7% from the year-ago quarter to $712 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 57.1%, declining 40 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

Corpay exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.5 billion, up from $2 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Long-term debt was $6.7 billion compared with $5.8 billion in the preceding quarter.

CPAY generated $812.8 million in cash from operating activities during the quarter, while capital expenditure was $52.4 million.

CPAY’s Q1 and 2026 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, CPAY anticipates revenues in the range of $1.20 billion-$1.22 billion. Adjusted net income per share is expected to be between $5.38 and $5.52. For full-year 2026, the company expects revenues in the range of $5.22 billion-$5.32 billion. Adjusted net income per share for 2026 is expected in the range of $25.50-$26.50.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Trane Technologies TT reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.TT’s quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and increased 9.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3% and increased 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH posted mixed results for third-quarter fiscal 2026.

BAH’s earnings per share of $1.77 beat the consensus mark by 40.5% and increased 14.2% from the year-ago quarter. However, revenues of $2.6 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9% and declined 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

