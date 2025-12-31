Corpay Stock Gains 7% in 3 Months: Here's What You Should Know

Corpay CPAY has had a decent run on the bourses over the past three months, gaining 6% against the industry’s 1.2% decline.

CPAY’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to increase 10.6% year over year. Its 2025 and 2026 earnings are projected to rise 11.9% and 16.7%, respectively. Revenues are anticipated to grow 13.6% in 2025 and 15.6% in 2026.

Reasons Behind the Upside

Corpay’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and met the same once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 0.6%.

CPAY’s revenue growth is driven by a multi-channel approach to market and sell its commercial payment solutions, incorporating a comprehensive digital channel, direct sales forces and partner relationships. This expands the company’s online, end-to-end capabilities, enabling customers to buy, onboard and manage their accounts personally.

Corpay, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Corpay, Inc. revenue-ttm | Corpay, Inc. Quote

CPAY is consistent with its acquisitions and investments, increasing its customer base domestically and internationally. In October 2025, the company acquired AvidXchange, a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions, in partnership with alternative asset management firm TPG Inc., which will improve Corpay’s performance.

Additionally, CPAY acquired European B2B cross-border FX solution firm Alpha Group International plc, which will ensure global customer reach, and closed a minority investment in Mastercard, leveraging its financial institution reach.

The company consistently rewards its shareholders through repurchases. In 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, it repurchased shares worth $849.9 million, $1.36 billion, $1.41 billion, $686.9 million and $1.3 billion, respectively. These actions create shareholder value and instill confidence in the stock.

CPAY’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was 1.13, marginally lower than the industry average of 1.14. A current ratio of more than 1 indicates that the company can easily pay off its short-term obligations in the future.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CPAY presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A couple of better-ranked stocks are Genpact G and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.

Genpact currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.6%. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5% on average.

Palantir also has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, with a long-term earnings growth expectation of 50%. PLTR beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched once, with an average surprise of 16.3%.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.