Corpay Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Corpay, Inc. CPAY is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 4, after market close.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 0.6%, on average.

Corpay, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Corpay, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Corpay, Inc. Quote

Corpay’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is kept at $1.2 billion, hinting at a 19.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

For the Vehicle Payments segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $566.5 million, suggesting a 13.8% year-over-year rise. This growth is likely to have been driven by multiple factors, including higher sales production, higher approval rates and strong retention in the United States.

Furthermore, 6% year-over-year tag growth, improvements in the extended network in Brazil, and strong sales across the U.K., Europe, Australia and New Zealand are expected to have fueled this segment’s growth as well.

The consensus mark for revenues from Corporate Payments is pegged at $475.8 million, increasing 37.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Growth in spend volumes is anticipated to have aided this segment.

Also, we expect the payable business to perform well on the back of Paymerang synergies and solid momentum in incorporating and boosting new full AP customers. On the Lodging Payments front, the consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $119.8 million, implying a marginal year-over-year dip.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Other Payments revenues is set at $79.4 million, indicating 13.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. A surge in the gift business is anticipated to have improved this segment’s revenues.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $5.95 per share, suggesting 11% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says About CPAY

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CPAYthis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CPAY has an Earnings ESP of +4.14% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Coherent Corp. COHR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is set at $1.6 billion, indicating 13.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pinned at $1.22 per share, suggesting a 28.4% jump from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. COHR surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 15.2%.

COHR has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

It is scheduled to declare second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 4.

Gartner IT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, indicating a 1.7% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pinned at $3.5 per share, suggesting a 35.8% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. IT surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 24.4%.

IT has an Earnings ESP of +0.80% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.