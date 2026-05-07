Corpay Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Corpay, Inc. CPAY is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, after market close.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 0.8%, on average.

Corpay, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Corpay, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Corpay, Inc. Quote

Corpay’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is kept at $1.2 billion, hinting at a 20.1% jump from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

For the Vehicle Payments segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $558 million, suggesting a 14.6% year-over-year rally. We expect consistent growth of Vehicle Payments across the United States, Europe and Brazil to have aided revenues.

The consensus mark for revenues from Corporate Payments is set at $488 million, suggesting an increase of 38.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Solid improvement in Alpha performance and growth in spend volumes are likely to have benefited this segment.

On the Lodging Payments front, the consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $110 million, implying a marginal year-over-year dip.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Other Payments revenues is set at $62 million, indicating 11.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $5.5 per share, suggesting 11% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says About CPAY

Our model predicts an earnings beat for CPAY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Corpay has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

TransUnion TRU delivered adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share in the first quarter of 2026, growing 12.4% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 by 6.3%.

Quarterly revenues were $1.25 billion, rising 13.7% from the year-ago period and topping the consensus mark of $1.21 billion by 3.1%. Organic constant-currency revenue growth was 10.7%, reflecting continued momentum across the key U.S. verticals.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 by 2.5%. Revenues came in at $4.15 billion, topping the consensus mark of $4.08 billion by 1.6%.

The company’s adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 7.4% year over year and revenues rose 8.4%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.