News & Insights

Stocks
CPAY

Corpay reports Q3 adjusted EPS $5.00, consensus $4.97

November 07, 2024 — 04:17 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $1.03B, consensus $1.03B. “We surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, led by Corporate Payments organic growth of 18%. Business fundamentals were quite good with same store sales and retention improving and sales remaining strong,” said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, Corpay (CPAY), Inc. “We’re confident that our revenue growth will accelerate in the fourth quarter, which positions us well heading into 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CPAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.