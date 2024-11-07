Corpay reports Q3 adjusted EPS $5.00, consensus $4.97

Reports Q3 revenue $1.03B, consensus $1.03B. “We surpassed $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, led by Corporate Payments organic growth of 18%. Business fundamentals were quite good with same store sales and retention improving and sales remaining strong,” said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, Corpay (CPAY), Inc. “We’re confident that our revenue growth will accelerate in the fourth quarter, which positions us well heading into 2025.”

