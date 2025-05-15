Corpay Q1 Earnings Beat on Corporate Payment Solutions, Revenues Miss

Corpay, Inc. CPAY delivered robust results in the first quarter of 2025, driven by higher sales of corporate payment solutions. The earnings beat impressed the market as the company’s shares gained 8.1% since the earnings release on May 6.

CPAY posted adjusted earnings per share of $4.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin. This represents 10% year-over-year growth in the bottom line. Total revenues registered a rise of 7.5% from the preceding year to $1 billion. However, the top line missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin.

The vehicle payments segment’s revenues were $487.1 million, down marginally from the year-ago quarter. However, this compares unfavorably with our estimate of $506.7 million. Although the segment witnessed a slight decline, the company registered significant growth across Brazil, driven by a surge in toll tags. Electric vehicle offerings across the U.K. and Europe improved as well.

The corporate payments segment’s revenues of $352.7 million rose 33% year over year. This compares favorably with our estimate of $335.7 million. Robust sales of corporate payment solutions contributed to this segment’s growth. Improvements in payables revenues and cross-border sales, fueled by volatility in the FX rate due to changes in tariff policy, aided the segment.

The lodging payments segment’s revenues were $110.2 million, down by a slight margin from the year-ago quarter. This compares favorably with our estimate of $115.8 million. The slight fall in this segment’s revenues can be attributed to low airline revenues and volume softness.

Currently, CPAY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

