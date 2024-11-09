Corpay price target raised to $440 from $415 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal raised the firm’s price target on Corpay (CPAY) to $440 from $415 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CPAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.