Corpay price target raised to $440 from $415 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal raised the firm’s price target on Corpay (CPAY) to $440 from $415 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.
