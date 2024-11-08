News & Insights

Stocks
CPAY

Corpay price target raised to $354 from $310 at RBC Capital

November 08, 2024 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Corpay (CPAY) to $354 from $310 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company continues to face challenges in its U.S. Fleet business, though its Lodging business appears to have turned the corner, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Looking out to FY25, Corpay management expects organic growth of 9%-11% as the U.S. Fleet business returns to positive y/y growth, RBC added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CPAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.