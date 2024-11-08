Corpay price target raised to $354 from $310 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Corpay (CPAY) to $354 from $310 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company continues to face challenges in its U.S. Fleet business, though its Lodging business appears to have turned the corner, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Looking out to FY25, Corpay management expects organic growth of 9%-11% as the U.S. Fleet business returns to positive y/y growth, RBC added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CPAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.