Corpay Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $245.96 million, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $255.86 million, or $3.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Corpay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $383.22 million or $5.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $1.034 billion from $937.32 million last year.

