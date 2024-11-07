Corpay Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $276.26 million, or $3.90 per share. This compares with $271.50 million, or $3.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Corpay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $354.51 million or $5.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $1.029 billion from $970.89 million last year.

Corpay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.25 - $5.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,040 - $1,070 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $18.90 - $19.10 Full year revenue guidance: $3,980 - $4,010 Mln

