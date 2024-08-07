Corpay Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Corpay Inc. (CPAY) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $251.63 million, or $3.52 per share. This compares with $239.70 million, or $3.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Corpay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $324.98 million or $4.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $975.71 million from $948.17 million last year.

Corpay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $251.63 Mln. vs. $239.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.52 vs. $3.20 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $975.71 Mln vs. $948.17 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.90 - $5.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,015 - $1,035 Mln Full year EPS guidance: 18.85 - $19.15 Full year revenue guidance: $3,975 - $4,025 Mln

