Is Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CPAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.84, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.08. Over the past year, CPAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.89 and as low as 12.84, with a median of 15.38.

We also note that CPAY holds a PEG ratio of 0.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CPAY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.73. Over the past 52 weeks, CPAY's PEG has been as high as 1.31 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.14.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CPAY's P/B ratio of 5.37. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 7.76. Over the past 12 months, CPAY's P/B has been as high as 8.63 and as low as 5.36, with a median of 7.28.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CPAY has a P/CF ratio of 14.24. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CPAY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.95. Over the past 52 weeks, CPAY's P/CF has been as high as 19.91 and as low as 13.74, with a median of 16.65.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Corpay, Inc. is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CPAY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

