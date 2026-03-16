Is Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Corpay (CPAY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Corpay is one of 238 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Corpay is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPAY's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CPAY has gained about 5.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -11% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Corpay is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Evertec (EVTC) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.9%.

The consensus estimate for Evertec's current year EPS has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Corpay belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.2% so far this year, meaning that CPAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Evertec is also part of the same industry.

Corpay and Evertec could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.